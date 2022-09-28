Aquila Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.81.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

