Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lessened its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

ON opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.09. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.80.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

