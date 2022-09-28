Aquila Investment Management LLC Takes $645,000 Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,030,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after acquiring an additional 167,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

