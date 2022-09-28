Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Update

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,600 shares, a growth of 160.6% from the August 31st total of 235,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Arca Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Arca Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Arca Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Arca Continental stock remained flat at $6.66 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62. Arca Continental has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $7.12.

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

