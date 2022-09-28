Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average of $85.16. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $59.42 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

