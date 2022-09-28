Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ADM opened at $80.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.16. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $59.42 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

