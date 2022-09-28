Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASC. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of ASC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. 546,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,718. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $383.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.