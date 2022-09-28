Argus Lowers Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $23.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Argus from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 69.12% from the company’s current price.

CLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,266,024,000 after buying an additional 1,534,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,391,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,156,000 after buying an additional 1,083,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,663,000 after buying an additional 71,198 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

