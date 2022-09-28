Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.47

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.47 and traded as low as $30.51. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 29,856 shares.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $499.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $36.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 23.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Arrow Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.