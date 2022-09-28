Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Shares Up 16.5%

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) shares rose 16.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 1,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.
Artemis Therapeutics Stock Up 16.5 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.
Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile
Artemis Therapeutics Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.