Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Shares Up 16.5%

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) shares rose 16.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 1,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Artemis Therapeutics Stock Up 16.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile

Artemis Therapeutics Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

