ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on ASM International from €400.00 ($408.16) to €370.00 ($377.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.00.

ASM International Price Performance

ASMIY stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.68. 14,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.66. ASM International has a 52 week low of $201.38 and a 52 week high of $497.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.18.

About ASM International

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.48. ASM International had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $596.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Featured Stories

