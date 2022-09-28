Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Buys 461 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. 102,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,622,707. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

