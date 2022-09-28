Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Has $324,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $950,911,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after buying an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,232,000 after buying an additional 3,114,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.97. 30,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,654. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

