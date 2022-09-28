Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 548,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,210,000 after buying an additional 64,309 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 59,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.65. 42,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,329,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

