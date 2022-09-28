ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ASX from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

ASX Stock Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS ASXFY traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.07. 110,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,455. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.49. ASX has a fifty-two week low of $44.84 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61.

ASX Cuts Dividend

ASX Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.7809 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. It operates markets for a range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities, and energy. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, technical and information, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

