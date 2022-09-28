Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $420,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 849 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 4.0 %

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO traded up $16.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $428.99. 8,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $502.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.24 and a fifty-two week high of $798.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.