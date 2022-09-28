Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $545.20

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $545.20 and last traded at $552.98, with a volume of 1793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $545.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $622.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $649.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Atrion Increases Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Atrion’s payout ratio is presently 45.29%.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Atrion by 4.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,808,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Atrion by 16.0% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Atrion in the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 23.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.