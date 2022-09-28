Aumann (ETR:AAG) Trading Down 7.1%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €11.18 ($11.41) and last traded at €11.18 ($11.41). 6,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.04 ($12.29).

Aumann Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.44. The stock has a market cap of $170.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Aumann Company Profile

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment manufactures and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

