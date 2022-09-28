Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $1,134,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP traded up $4.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,124. The company has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.28. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

