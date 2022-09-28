Avalaunch Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.90 Million (XAVA)

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Avalaunch has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $559,290.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalaunch has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalaunch coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001761 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010949 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00158019 BTC.

About Avalaunch

Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalaunch’s official website is avalaunch.app.

Buying and Selling Avalaunch

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalaunch is a launchpad powered by the Avalanche platform, allowing new and innovative projects to seamlessly prepare for launch with an emphasis on fair and broad distribution. It is designed to offer projects confident, informed users who are aligned with the long-term goals of the rapidly expanding application ecosystem. Leveraging Avalanche’s scalable, high-throughput, and low-latency platform, Avalaunch is built by users, for teams, to help grow strong communities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalaunch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalaunch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalaunch using one of the exchanges listed above.

