Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO – Get Rating) was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 41,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 117,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Avalon GloboCare Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.

