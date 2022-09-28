Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$2.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Avient Stock Up 2.3 %

AVNT traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Avient has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Institutional Trading of Avient

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avient by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after acquiring an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Avient by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after acquiring an additional 142,503 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Avient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,060,000 after acquiring an additional 147,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 50,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,486,000 after purchasing an additional 210,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

