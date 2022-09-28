Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $446.71

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 446.71 ($5.40) and traded as low as GBX 421 ($5.09). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.20), with a volume of 7,465 shares traded.

Avingtrans Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £133.39 million and a P/E ratio of 2,500.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 445.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 446.53.

About Avingtrans

(Get Rating)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.