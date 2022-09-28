Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.60 Per Share

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Avingtrans Stock Down 3.5 %

AVG stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.18) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 415 ($5.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of £133.39 million and a PE ratio of 2,441.18. Avingtrans has a 12 month low of GBX 375.75 ($4.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 492.38 ($5.95). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 445.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 446.53.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

