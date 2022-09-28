Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $422.33

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 422.33 ($5.10) and traded as high as GBX 435.70 ($5.26). Aviva shares last traded at GBX 422.90 ($5.11), with a volume of 6,190,496 shares changing hands.

AV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 510 ($6.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 520 ($6.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 520.63 ($6.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,089.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 424.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 422.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £5,396.72 ($6,520.93). In related news, insider Andrea Blance acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 432 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £64,800 ($78,298.70). Also, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £5,396.72 ($6,520.93).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

