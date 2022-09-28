Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.75

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 148114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Investec raised Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 34.51%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

