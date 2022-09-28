Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.75

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 148114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVVIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Investec raised Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.43.
Aviva Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36.
Aviva Cuts Dividend
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aviva (AVVIY)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.