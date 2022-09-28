Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.69

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.69 and last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 13456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Avnet by 442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.