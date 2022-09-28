Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,055.37

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,055.37 ($12.75) and traded as low as GBX 881.40 ($10.65). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 948.50 ($11.46), with a volume of 72,282 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,015 ($12.26) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £308.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 935.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,054.92.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

