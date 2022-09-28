BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the August 31st total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BAESY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 960 ($11.60) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $856.25.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.21. 233,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems

BAE Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

