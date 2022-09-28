Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BTN opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $39.26 million, a PE ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

