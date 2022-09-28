Banano (BAN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19,268.00

Banano (BAN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and $19,268.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003954 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004569 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001118 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,255 coins and its circulating supply is 1,384,747,096 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

