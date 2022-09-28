Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the August 31st total of 199,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance
Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock remained flat at $10.32 during trading on Tuesday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank Hapoalim B.M. (BKHPF)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.