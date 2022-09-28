Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the August 31st total of 199,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock remained flat at $10.32 during trading on Tuesday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.