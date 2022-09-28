Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.36

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 196689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Bank of China Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.

Bank of China Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.7319 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

