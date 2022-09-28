Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.12

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of East Asia in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Bank of East Asia Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank of East Asia Increases Dividend

About Bank of East Asia

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 9.41%.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

