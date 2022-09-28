BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BankUnited has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BankUnited has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BankUnited to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,729. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter worth $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BankUnited by 30.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 86,670 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $865,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

