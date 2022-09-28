Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,502 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 15,130 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,118 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 56,030 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 17,455 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 149,557 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 61,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price objective (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

