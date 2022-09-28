Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 14738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Baylin Technologies from C$1.35 to C$1.10 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 914.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Baylin Technologies ( TSE:BYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$30.13 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

