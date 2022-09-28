Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTEGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Baytex Energy Trading Up 4.6 %

OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $669.32 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

