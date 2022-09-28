Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.42.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTEGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Baytex Energy Trading Up 4.6 %
OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $7.24.
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.
