BCK Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BCK Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 26.7% of BCK Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after acquiring an additional 162,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VOO stock traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.45. The stock had a trading volume of 580,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,754. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $333.08 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.58.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

