Beacon Financial Group Has $682,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,228 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in eBay were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,664,774,000 after acquiring an additional 942,074 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in eBay by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $783,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,575 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in eBay by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,372 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in eBay by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $403,857,000 after acquiring an additional 911,188 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,022,544 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $344,866,000 after acquiring an additional 480,770 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 209.53%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

