Beacon Financial Group Sells 65 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,893,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $693.19 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $750.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $707.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $673.54.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

