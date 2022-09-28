Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 36073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.35 to C$2.15 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04.

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.87 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.3166316 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

