Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) PT Lowered to €116.00

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from €121.00 ($123.47) to €116.00 ($118.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($88.78) to €88.00 ($89.80) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($123.47) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $22.87.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

