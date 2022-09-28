Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in September

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Benesse stock remained flat at $14.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 614. Benesse has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68.

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, senior nursing care, and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Education; Nursing Care and Childcare; and Kids & Family. The company engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram and prep school business, English language classes for children business, and other businesses for primary school students to high school students; correspondence course primarily targeting infants; and nursing care and childcare business, which include the operation of nursing homes and home help, food delivery, and daycare and afterschool care services.

