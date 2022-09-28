BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.76

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $1.48. BIO-key International shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 5,431 shares.

BIO-key International Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 94.27%.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

