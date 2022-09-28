Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 196.7% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Birks Group Price Performance

BGI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,970. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $8.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Birks Group worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

