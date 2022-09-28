BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BB. StockNews.com downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

BlackBerry Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BB opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.44. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $76,486.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,758.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $76,486.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,758.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $40,039.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,998.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $194,846 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 490.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,117,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

