BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lifted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in BlackRock by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,517,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $575.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $670.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $663.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $573.96 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

