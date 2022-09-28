BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the August 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of MYN stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
