Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.89. 539,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,714,611. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average of $99.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

